5/2 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Viewers down for Jericho vs. Owens

The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for May 2, 2017.

Last night’s episode drew 2.30 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.49 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 4 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographic.

Once again, the NBA Playoffs dominated the night on cable on Thursday.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Championship, averaged a 0.75 among adults 18-49, the same as last week.