Jinder Mahal championship photo shoot, Johnny Gargano 3 year goal

Jinder Mahal WWE Championship Photo shoot

Current #1 contender to the WWE Championship Jinder Mahal recently stole the championship belt from the possession of champion Randy Orton. Mahal has kept a hold of the championship over subsequent weeks, including assaulting Orton with it at the most recent WWE PPV, Payback. WWE.com is featuring a championship photo shoot with Mahal, which also features an appearance by Shane McMahon.

Johnny Gargano 3 year goal

NXT superstar and one half of the DIY tag team Johnny Gargano reflected on the past 3 years of his life in a post on twitter. Gargano seems to have had an inkling of what may lay ahead for him, as he himself stated three years ago that he had a secret goal and requested his followers to remind him of it.