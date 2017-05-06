Dash Wilder update, Austin and Undertaker featured in WWE comics

Dash Wilder medical update

Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson together make up the team of The Revival. Having teamed together on NXT and winning the NXT Tag Team Championship on two occasions, they were recently moved to the RAW brand after Wrestlemania. Unfortunately during a farewell tour of NXT, Dash Wilder was injured during a match and suffered a broken jaw. His partner Scott Dawson was interviewed to give an update on his condition.

Austin and Undertaker featured in WWE comics

BOOM! Studios are producing a series of WWE comics, starting with the inaugural WWE comic, “WWE: Then. Now. Forever. #1. WWE.com is featuring a preview of this comic with a look at pages featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker.