SPOILERS: 5/6 WWE United Kingdom TV taping results in Norwich, England

The following was taped on Saturday in Norwich, England for the WWE Network.

5/6 WWE United Kingdom TV taping results in Norwich, England:

An official air date was not revealed.

* Dark match: Roy Johnson def. HC Dyer.

* William Regal opened the taping thanking the fans for attending. Regal announced Mark Andrews vs. James Drake. The winner will face whoever is champion by tomorrow.

* Mark Andrews def. James Drake.

* Saxon Huxley and Akira Tozawa def. The Brian Kendrick and Tony Nese.

* Pete Dunne def. Sam Gradwell.

* TJP def. Rich Swann.

* Tyson T-Bone def. Dan Moloney.

* Trent Seven def. Wolfgang.

* Tyler Bate def. Joseph Conners to retain the WWE United Kingdom Champion.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online