SPOILERS: 5/6 WWE United Kingdom TV taping results in Norwich, England

The following was taped on Saturday in Norwich, England for the WWE Network.
5/6 WWE United Kingdom TV taping results in Norwich, England:
An official air date was not revealed.
* Dark match: Roy Johnson def. HC Dyer.
* William Regal opened the taping thanking the fans for attending. Regal announced Mark Andrews vs. James Drake. The winner will face whoever is champion by tomorrow.
* Mark Andrews def. James Drake.
* Saxon Huxley and Akira Tozawa def. The Brian Kendrick and Tony Nese.
* Pete Dunne def. Sam Gradwell.
* TJP def. Rich Swann.
* Tyson T-Bone def. Dan Moloney.
* Trent Seven def. Wolfgang.
* Tyler Bate def. Joseph Conners to retain the WWE United Kingdom Champion.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
.@RealKingRegal welcomes the #WWEUKLive crowd. They're ready…and LOUD. @WWEUK pic.twitter.com/XaS91ej6Ni
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2017