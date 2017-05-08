Dillinger says goodbye to NXT, A look behind the camera of WWE production

Dillinger says goodbye to NXT

After 3 years as part of the NXT roster, Tye Dillinger debuted on the Smackdown roster the Tuesday after Wrestlemania. After finishing up his advertised NXT live event apperances from before his main roster call up, Dillinger took the opportunity to say goodbye to the NXT audience.

A look behind the camera of WWE production

WWE is an enormous entity that produces 7000 hours of content every year, airing in countries all around the world and with a production team that works as tirelessly as the superstars themselves. WWE posted a look at what goes into producing the content that we watch, with behind the scenes shots, a look at the hardware needed to produce the content we see and an insight into the staff that we don’t ordinarily see.