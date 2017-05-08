Timeframe for WWE UK Championship show, STARDOM star leaving

Timeframe for WWE UK Championship show

Triple H noted on Twitter on Sunday that the WWE UK Championship TV show that taped this past weekend in Norwich, England will air on the WWE Network later this month.

Thank you for two amazing nights #WWENorwich. If you couldn't be here to see it live…you can watch it later this month on @WWENetwork! — Triple H (@TripleH) May 7, 2017

STARDOM star leaving

On Saturday, STARDOM women’s star Kairi Hojo announced that she would be departing the company. It has been heavily rumored in recent weeks that Hojo would be leaving STARDOM for NXT and more notably, the upcoming Women’s Tournament on the WWE Network later this year. Fellow STARDOM star Io Shirai has also been rumored for the tournament and a signing with NXT as well.