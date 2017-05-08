Tag Team Turmoil No. 1 Contenders match set for RAW in London

WWE RAW takes place tonight from London, England.

Advertised for the show is a Tag Team Turmoil Match to determine the No. 1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championships. The match will include Sheamus and Cesaro, The Club, Enzo and Cass, The Golden Truth and Rhyno and Heath Slater.

Due to the show taking place in England, the show will be taped and won’t be airing live. Wrestleview.com will have a report from the tapings later today, as well as ongoing coverage of the show as it airs tonight on the USA Network at 8:00 p.m. ET.

If you are going to the RAW tapings tonight in London and would like to send us a live report, you can do so by e-mailing either [email protected] or [email protected].