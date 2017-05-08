Jim Ross reveals he will call weekly WWE UK show with McGuinness

In his new blog on his official website on Monday, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed that he, alongside current NXT commentator Nigel McGuinness, will be calling the weekly WWE UK show on the WWE Network that will begin airing later this month.

“I’m excited to announce that I will join the talented Nigel McGuinness to broadcast the recently taped, WWE matches from Norwich, England and these bouts will air on the WWE Network soon. Happy for this opportunity to call bouts involing new wrestlers, for me, and a new broadcast partner which freshens up all facets of the process. Stay tuned as to when these specials will be broadcast on the WWE Network which is still the best value in the land for only $9.99 per month.”

Ross is also currently calling the weekly NJPW on AXS TV show alongside Josh Barnett, as his new deal with WWE allows him to do both gigs. Prior to re-signing with WWE, Ross had been tapped to call the weekly World of Sport series that will air on iTV in the UK later this year that is being backed by Anthem and Impact Wrestling.