Emma comments on injury, Ember Moon pulled from NXT TakeOver

By
Adam Martin
-
0

Emma comments on injury

WWE star Emma issued the following tweet on Monday addressing reports that she suffered an injury at a WWE live event on Sunday in Liverpool.

As reported earlier, the injury went down in a spot involving Sasha Banks when Banks hit her double knees in the corner during a six women’s tag team match.

Ember Moon pulled from NXT TakeOver

WWE conducted an interview with Ember Moon confirming she has been pulled from the NXT TakeOver: Chicago event on May 20 as a result of an injury.

A report on WWE.com indicated Moon suffered a “grade one shoulder sprain.” You can check out an interview with comments by Moon below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR