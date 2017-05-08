Emma comments on injury, Ember Moon pulled from NXT TakeOver

Emma comments on injury

WWE star Emma issued the following tweet on Monday addressing reports that she suffered an injury at a WWE live event on Sunday in Liverpool.

As reported earlier, the injury went down in a spot involving Sasha Banks when Banks hit her double knees in the corner during a six women’s tag team match.

Just a little unlucky 😬 Thanks for all the messages. Waiting to see what it is… 🤞🤞🤞 — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) May 8, 2017

Ember Moon pulled from NXT TakeOver

WWE conducted an interview with Ember Moon confirming she has been pulled from the NXT TakeOver: Chicago event on May 20 as a result of an injury.

A report on WWE.com indicated Moon suffered a “grade one shoulder sprain.” You can check out an interview with comments by Moon below.