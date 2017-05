Title match set for RAW next week

WWE.com has announced a title match for next week’s WWE RAW taping in Newark, New Jersey. Dean Ambrose is being advertised to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against The Miz next Monday night.

RAW vs. Smackdown Live debate

WWE has posted a clip from the latest episode of “Bring it to the Table” where Peter Rosenberg, Corey Graves and JBL debate RAW vs. Smackdown Live.