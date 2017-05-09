Randy Orton returns on Smackdown tonight from London, England

WWE Smackdown takes place tonight from London, England.

Advertised for the show tonight is the return of WWE Champion Randy Orton, a face-off between Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler and Natalya vs. Becky Lynch.

Due to Smackdown filming in London tonight, the show will not be airing live and will be taped this afternoon. We will have a full spoiler report later today.

Wrestleview.com will present live coverage of Smackdown once it begins airing tonight on the USA Network starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

If you are attending the tapings today in London and would like to send in a live report, email reports to [email protected] or [email protected].