5/8 WWE RAW Ratings: All hours dip below three million viewers overall

WWE RAW Ratings are in for May 8, 2017 and it wasn’t good news for WWE.

Last night’s pre-taped episode drew 2.70 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.87 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 4, No. 5 and No. 8 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographic.

As with last week, the NBA Playoffs dominated the night on cable. This slide in viewers comes after last week’s show hit a new 20-year low for RAW when not competing with a holiday or Monday Night Football competition.

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 2.827 (down from 2.924 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 2.845 (down from 3.039 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.417 (down from 2.649 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose this week in London, averaged a 0.93 rating. This is down from last week’s 1.01 rating.

    Those numbers are not a surprise. The UK shows are usually at least a quarter of ratings point lower and always average at least couple hundred thousand fewer viewers. This is because they’re taped and spoilers leak out. Those spoilers often turn people away that would have watched a live show.