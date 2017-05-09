5/8 WWE RAW Ratings: All hours dip below three million viewers overall

WWE RAW Ratings are in for May 8, 2017 and it wasn’t good news for WWE.

Last night’s pre-taped episode drew 2.70 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.87 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 4, No. 5 and No. 8 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographic.

As with last week, the NBA Playoffs dominated the night on cable. This slide in viewers comes after last week’s show hit a new 20-year low for RAW when not competing with a holiday or Monday Night Football competition.

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 2.827 (down from 2.924 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 2.845 (down from 3.039 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.417 (down from 2.649 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose this week in London, averaged a 0.93 rating. This is down from last week’s 1.01 rating.