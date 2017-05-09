SPOILERS: 5/9 WWE Smackdown Live taping results in London to air tonight

The following was taped on Tuesday night in London, England.

5/9 WWE Smackdown Live taping results:

* Dark match: Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English.

* WWE Champion Randy Orton opened the show. Jinder Mahal, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn all interrupt to setup a six man tag team match later.

* Natalya def. Becky Lynch.

* Natalya, Carmella and Tamina vs. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch is announced for the Backlash PPV.

* Erick Rowan def. Luke Harper.

* A segment took place where Dolph Ziggler ran down Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura challenged Ziggler to a fight. Ziggler opted to wait for Backlash instead.

* Breezango def. The Ascension.

* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin def. WWE Champion Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn. Mahal pinned Orton to get the win.

Source: PWInsider.com