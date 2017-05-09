SPOILERS: 5/9 WWE Smackdown Live taping results in London to air tonight

By
Adam Martin
-
4

The following was taped on Tuesday night in London, England.

5/9 WWE Smackdown Live taping results:

* Dark match: Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English.

* WWE Champion Randy Orton opened the show. Jinder Mahal, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn all interrupt to setup a six man tag team match later.

* Natalya def. Becky Lynch.

* Natalya, Carmella and Tamina vs. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch is announced for the Backlash PPV.

* Erick Rowan def. Luke Harper.

* A segment took place where Dolph Ziggler ran down Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura challenged Ziggler to a fight. Ziggler opted to wait for Backlash instead.

* Breezango def. The Ascension.

* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin def. WWE Champion Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn. Mahal pinned Orton to get the win.

Source: PWInsider.com

  • Mark Dickins

    After 205 was recorded Shinsuke Nakamura Vs Dolph Zigglar in 2nd dark match of the night. Shinsuke Nakamura got the pin. Quite a lot of people left after Smackdown and during 205 taping. About a 1/3 had gone by time 205 finished

  • Martin Smedegaard Larsen

    I don’t understand why they do the B-Show after the A-Show… 205 should really be taped before SmackDown, thus ensuring that they have the same amount of people in the crowd as SD

  • Mark Dickins

    I think the crowd would dribble in during 205 like at ppv pre shows. They advertise the ‘main event’ that will follow 205, i guess in hope people will stay.

  • Mark Dickins

    2nd note, for some reason GoPro cameras are banned from wwe events. Had mine confiscated and I was told the organisers made it clear no GoPro camerasare allowed. But I was allowed to take in camera with 24 optical zoom. GoPros dont have zoom on them. Weird.