SPOILERS: 5/9 WWE Smackdown Live taping results in London to air tonight

The following was taped on Tuesday night in London, England.
5/9 WWE Smackdown Live taping results:
* Dark match: Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English.
* WWE Champion Randy Orton opened the show. Jinder Mahal, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn all interrupt to setup a six man tag team match later.
* Natalya def. Becky Lynch.
* Natalya, Carmella and Tamina vs. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch is announced for the Backlash PPV.
* Erick Rowan def. Luke Harper.
* A segment took place where Dolph Ziggler ran down Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura challenged Ziggler to a fight. Ziggler opted to wait for Backlash instead.
* Breezango def. The Ascension.
* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin def. WWE Champion Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn. Mahal pinned Orton to get the win.
