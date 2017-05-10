Vince McMahon and Batista exchange tweets, Post-Smackdown Live videos

Vince McMahon and Batista exchange tweets

Vince McMahon sent a tweet to Batista (Dave Bautista) on Tuesday wishing him a happy 15th anniversary since his debut with WWE.

Batista, who just had a big weekend with the official premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, thanked Vince in another tweet later that you can view below.

I still have a fuck ton of unleashing left in me! Thanks for showing me the world boss! #DreamChaser https://t.co/ufoXLcdtWL — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) May 9, 2017

