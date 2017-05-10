Vince McMahon and Batista exchange tweets, Post-Smackdown Live videos

By
Adam Martin
-
1

Vince McMahon and Batista exchange tweets

Vince McMahon sent a tweet to Batista (Dave Bautista) on Tuesday wishing him a happy 15th anniversary since his debut with WWE.

Batista, who just had a big weekend with the official premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, thanked Vince in another tweet later that you can view below.

Post-Smackdown Live videos

Here are videos following last night’s Smackdown Live in London.

  • Levon Hughey

    How about congratulating Mr. Batista on being a part of the success of another major motion picture? 15 years since his WWE or F debut?!? My god, even anniversaries in the bizarro-world that is the WWE universe is weird!!!