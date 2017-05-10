Samoa Joe says he was never promised WWE main roster spot

During a recent appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Samoa Joe revealed that a main roster spot was never promised by WWE officials when he first appeared for the company in NXT that later turned into an official deal.

Joe, who made a name for himself on the independent scene with Ring of Honor and later with a lengthy run in TNA from 2005-2015, made his NXT debut in May of 2015 and officially debuted on the main roster earlier this year in February.

Excerpt courtesy of WrestlingInc.