5/9 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Viewers up slightly for London show

The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for May 9, 2017.

Last night’s pre-taped episode in London drew 2.35 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up slightly from last week’s 2.30 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 3 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic, up from No. 4 last week.

Once again, the NBA Playoffs won the night on cable on Thursday.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn vs. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin, averaged a 0.74 among adults 18-49 on Tuesday night. This is down from last week’s 0.75 rating.