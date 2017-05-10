Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan welcome their daughter to the world
As reported previously, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan were expecting their daughter this week. Today the couple were happy to announce the birth of their daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, born at 11:58pm on Tuesday the 9th of May. The healthy baby came into the world at 8 pounds, 10 ounces and 21 inches.
“There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter,” a jubilant Brie said. “I can’t even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling. Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world.”