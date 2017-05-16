Smackdown Live to begin new commercial format on USA Network

Broadcasting and Cable is reporting that Smackdown Live on the USA Network will be undergoing a new commercial break format going forward that will see the show’s commercial breaks be seen on a picture-in-picture basis.
This format changed would allow advertisements to run while the action continues on in the ring. WWE tested this format on a trial basis for a couple episodes last year, most notably during the 2016 WWE Draft special.
The article notes:
“When the commercial break starts, the sound will go down on the action, but viewers will still be able to see the “Superstars” bash each other with steel chairs and jump from the turnbuckles. Meanwhile, the ad message plays with sound and motion.”