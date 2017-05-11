New matches set for NXT TakeOver: Chicago on May 20, updated card

The following is the updated card for the NXT TakeOver: Chicago live special on WWE Network on May 20 coming out of last night’s episode of NXT:

* NXT Title: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Hideo Itami
* NXT Women’s Title: Asuka (c) vs. Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross
* NXT Tag Team Titles, Ladder Match: The Authors of Pain (c’s) vs. #DIY
* WWE UK Title: Tyler Bate (c) vs. Pete Dunne

Also heavily rumored for the special is SAnitY vs. Aleister Black, Kassius Ohno and Roderick Strong, as well as Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade Almas.

