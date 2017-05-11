Braun Strowman comments on surgery, Location for No Mercy PPV

Braun Strowman comments on surgery
Braun Strowman posted the following on Instagram on Wednesday commenting and confirming recent reports that he will be undergoing elbow surgery.
I will return to finish what I’ve started and that’s carving my name in history as the most destructive thing #WWE has ever seen. This surgery is just a minor speed bump I will return bigger stronger faster and even more dangerous than ever mark my words I’m the definition of unstoppable!!! #braunstrowman #monsteramongmen #nothingcankeepmedown
Location for No Mercy PPV
The 2017 WWE No Mercy PPV will take place on September 24 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California according to PWInsider.com. The show will be a RAW brand PPV, switching brands as it had been a Smackdown Live PPV last October.