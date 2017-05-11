Braun Strowman comments on surgery, Location for No Mercy PPV

Braun Strowman comments on surgery

Braun Strowman posted the following on Instagram on Wednesday commenting and confirming recent reports that he will be undergoing elbow surgery.

Location for No Mercy PPV

The 2017 WWE No Mercy PPV will take place on September 24 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California according to PWInsider.com. The show will be a RAW brand PPV, switching brands as it had been a Smackdown Live PPV last October.

