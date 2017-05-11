Braun Strowman comments on surgery, Location for No Mercy PPV

I will return to finish what I’ve started and that’s carving my name in history as the most destructive thing #WWE has ever seen. This surgery is just a minor speed bump I will return bigger stronger faster and even more dangerous than ever mark my words I’m the definition of unstoppable!!! #braunstrowman #monsteramongmen #nothingcankeepmedown

