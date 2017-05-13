John Cena talks Vince McMahon movie script, Photo from Paige movie

John Cena talks Vince McMahon movie script

The Hollywood Report is featuring an interview with John Cena promoting his new movie “The Wall” and discussing a script making the rounds for a new Vince McMahon movie.

As reported earlier, Sony Pictures’ TriStar and WWE Studios were reportedly in talks to produce a new movie about the life and career of Vince McMahon.

Cena indicated an interest in getting involved if the movie was ever made.

“Man, I think it is a wonderful script from word one. But unfortunately, that would be something I’d love to do, but I feel maybe a different actor should do that movie, just because of how powerful the story is, and I would hate for the audience to feel that it is a WWE-produced product. And that’s not in a bad way, it’s just I want them to feel the emotion that I felt reading the script. I can just tell you that it’s out there and that it’s awesome and man, if it were all different, I would certainly love to step into Vince’s shoes.”

Photo from new Paige movie

Actress Florence Pugh, who plays WWE star Paige in the new movie “Fighting with my Family”, posted the following promotional photo from the film on Twitter.