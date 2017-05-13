Brock Lesnar being advertised for RAW TV tapings in June and July

WWE.com is now advertising current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for upcoming Monday Night RAW TV tapings this June and July.

Lesnar is scheduled to appear at RAW tapings on June 12 in Lafayette, June 26 in Los Angeles, July 3 in Phoenix (go home show for RAW-only Great Balls of Fire PPV) and July 10 in Houston (the night after the Great Balls of Fire PPV).

Lesnar defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando to become the new WWE Universal Champion and hasn’t appeared on WWE television since RAW on April 3, the night after WrestleMania. No word on live event only appearances at this time.