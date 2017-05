The Rock on why he missed WrestleMania

Chris Van Vliet of WSVN-TV spoke with The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson at the Baywatch world premiere in Miami. Johnson revealed he missed WrestleMania this year due to filming for his HBO show “Ballers.” You can check out the full interview below.

Emma injury update

WWE star Emma posted the following update to her Instagram revealing she has been undergoing rehab on her shoulder after injuring it on WWE’s recent European tour.