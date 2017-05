The WWE Network schedule is currently listing the WWE UK Championship Special as airing this Thursday night (May 18) starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT).

The special is listed to run from 8:00-9:30 p.m. ET according to the network schedule.

It doesn’t appear WWE has officially started advertising the air date as of this weekend.

As reported earlier, Jim Ross and Nigel McGuinness will handle commentary for the shows.