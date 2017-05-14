WWE.com celebrates Mother’s Day, Wrestlers social media tributes

WWE.com celebrates Mother’s Day
In celebration of Mother’s Day, WWE.com has posted a tribute to the mothers associated with the wrestling industry, be it the wrestlers who became a mother as well as the mothers of the wrestlers. The likes of Trish Stratus, Mickie James, Brie Bella, Rosa Mendes, Eve Torres and more are featured.
Wrestlers social media tributes
Many of the wrestlers and superstars took to social media to post tributes to their mothers.
The best mom in the world luv u lady happy #MothersDay to you everyday pic.twitter.com/O1hVzZXWwy
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 14, 2017
Happy Mothers Day 💜 everything I am… you helped me to be 😍 love you as big as the sky ~ winky pic.twitter.com/zBkjGAWY0g
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day to all the warrior women we call MOM xo💗d #mothersday
— Dana Warrior (@DanaWarriorWWE) May 14, 2017
The Iconic @WWENXT duo @WWEPeytonRoyce & @BillieKayWWE have a special #MothersDay message for Australia! #WWEAustralia pic.twitter.com/XqpIODbJnW
— WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) May 14, 2017
Happy Mothers Day to my wife, my mom, and EVERY mother in the world!! Happy Mothers Day!!!!!
— WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) May 14, 2017
HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO MY HERO!!! My mama!!! @muhtadiroach! My role model! Love you mommy! See you soon!! #MamaMojo #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/O7rPCC3HwY
— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 14, 2017
"We kind of grew up together… Now she's my best friend and I don't know what I would do without her!" – @AlexaBliss_WWE #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/BFABPmOQiq
— WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother’s Day to my 95-year-old mom. #MothersDay #vibrant #sharp #phenomenal
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 14, 2017
My mom is strong, smart, funny, compassionate, loyal, beautiful, and as real as they come. She's irreplaceable. #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/Xyrtr1eTdH
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 14, 2017
A very #happymothersday to a warrior and a saint. My mom, who raised 5 boys, I have no idea how. I love you. Hope all mothers enjoy today.
— John Cena (@JohnCena) May 14, 2017
#happymothersday to my best friend and pain in the ass #motheroflove @rtupac2 who shows us… https://t.co/RkwToiI3YL
— nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) May 14, 2017
This goes out to the strongest, sweetest, most wonderful mother I know. Happy Mother's Day Wendy
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day pic.twitter.com/jEsEBpLZUe
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there (especially mine). Us dumb kids would be lost without ya. #Moms
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 14, 2017
Happy Mothers Day to my mom and all the moms! All women are such complete bad asses that continue to amaze me. I'm always happy to have been raised by a fierce woman that always followed her own path. Through good or bad, she taught me to be independent, to live life with a sparkle, and go after what you want. Thanks for being you and teaching me to be me. Love you ma! 😘❤️