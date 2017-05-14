WWE.com celebrates Mother’s Day, Wrestlers social media tributes

WWE.com celebrates Mother’s Day

In celebration of Mother’s Day, WWE.com has posted a tribute to the mothers associated with the wrestling industry, be it the wrestlers who became a mother as well as the mothers of the wrestlers. The likes of Trish Stratus, Mickie James, Brie Bella, Rosa Mendes, Eve Torres and more are featured.

Wrestlers social media tributes

Many of the wrestlers and superstars took to social media to post tributes to their mothers.

Happy Mothers Day to my mom and bestest friend. I miss you soooooo much. ❤❤❤

A post shared by P R I N C E S S 👑 M E L L A (@carmellawwe) on

Happy Mother's Day to the baddest woman on the planet ❤❤❤ Bonne Fête 🎉 des Mère!!!! #Marjo #happymothersday

A post shared by Maryse Mizanin (@marysemizanin) on

