WWE.com celebrates Mother’s Day, Wrestlers social media tributes

WWE.com celebrates Mother’s Day

In celebration of Mother’s Day, WWE.com has posted a tribute to the mothers associated with the wrestling industry, be it the wrestlers who became a mother as well as the mothers of the wrestlers. The likes of Trish Stratus, Mickie James, Brie Bella, Rosa Mendes, Eve Torres and more are featured.

Wrestlers social media tributes

Many of the wrestlers and superstars took to social media to post tributes to their mothers.

The best mom in the world luv u lady happy #MothersDay to you everyday pic.twitter.com/O1hVzZXWwy — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 14, 2017

Happy Mothers Day 💜 everything I am… you helped me to be 😍 love you as big as the sky ~ winky pic.twitter.com/zBkjGAWY0g — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 14, 2017

Happy Mother's Day to all the warrior women we call MOM xo💗d #mothersday — Dana Warrior (@DanaWarriorWWE) May 14, 2017

Happy Mothers Day to my wife, my mom, and EVERY mother in the world!! Happy Mothers Day!!!!! — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) May 14, 2017

HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO MY HERO!!! My mama!!! @muhtadiroach! My role model! Love you mommy! See you soon!! #MamaMojo #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/O7rPCC3HwY — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 14, 2017

"We kind of grew up together… Now she's my best friend and I don't know what I would do without her!" – @AlexaBliss_WWE #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/BFABPmOQiq — WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2017

My mom is strong, smart, funny, compassionate, loyal, beautiful, and as real as they come. She's irreplaceable. #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/Xyrtr1eTdH — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 14, 2017

A very #happymothersday to a warrior and a saint. My mom, who raised 5 boys, I have no idea how. I love you. Hope all mothers enjoy today. — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 14, 2017

This goes out to the strongest, sweetest, most wonderful mother I know. Happy Mother's Day Wendy — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) May 14, 2017

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there (especially mine). Us dumb kids would be lost without ya. #Moms — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 14, 2017

Happy Mothers Day to my mom and bestest friend. I miss you soooooo much. ❤❤❤ A post shared by P R I N C E S S 👑 M E L L A (@carmellawwe) on May 14, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

Happy Mother's Day to the baddest woman on the planet ❤❤❤ Bonne Fête 🎉 des Mère!!!! #Marjo #happymothersday A post shared by Maryse Mizanin (@marysemizanin) on May 14, 2017 at 8:58am PDT