Fatal 5-Way and new championship matches set for Extreme Rules

Following tonight’s WWE RAW episode in Newark, a series of new matches have been announced for the RAW-only Extreme Rules PPV on June 4 in Baltimore.

Leading the back is a big Fatal 5-Way Match featuring Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe with the winner earning a shot at Brock Lesnar with the WWE Universal Championship on the line (likely at Great Balls of Fire).

Also announced was a rematch between Dean Ambrose and The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental Championship after the DQ finish during RAW on Monday night. Ambrose will lose the title at Extreme Rules if he is disqualified this time.

Alexa Bliss defending the WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Bayley in a Kendo Stick on a Pole match and Neville defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Austin Aries was also announced for Extreme Rules.

Here is the updated card for June 4 in Baltimore on the WWE Network.

Fatal 5-Way Match

Winner faces Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Intercontinental Championship

If Ambrose is disqualified, he loses the championship

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

The Hardy Boyz (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Kendo Stick on a Pole Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley