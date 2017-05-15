Fatal 5-Way and new championship matches set for Extreme Rules

Following tonight’s WWE RAW episode in Newark, a series of new matches have been announced for the RAW-only Extreme Rules PPV on June 4 in Baltimore.
Leading the back is a big Fatal 5-Way Match featuring Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe with the winner earning a shot at Brock Lesnar with the WWE Universal Championship on the line (likely at Great Balls of Fire).
Also announced was a rematch between Dean Ambrose and The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental Championship after the DQ finish during RAW on Monday night. Ambrose will lose the title at Extreme Rules if he is disqualified this time.
Alexa Bliss defending the WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Bayley in a Kendo Stick on a Pole match and Neville defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Austin Aries was also announced for Extreme Rules.
Here is the updated card for June 4 in Baltimore on the WWE Network.
Fatal 5-Way Match
Winner faces Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe
WWE Intercontinental Championship
If Ambrose is disqualified, he loses the championship
Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships
The Hardy Boyz (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Kendo Stick on a Pole Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley