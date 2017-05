WWE Smackdown Live takes place tonight from Manchester, New Hampshire. Tonight is the go-home show for this Sunday’s Smackdown-only Backlash PPV.

Scheduled for the show is:

* WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Baron Corbin.

* AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal.

* Rusev returns to demand a future WWE Championship shot.

* WWE US Champion Kevin Owens hosts his version of the Highlight Reel.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Smackdown beginning tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET.