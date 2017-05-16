5/15 WWE RAW Ratings: Viewers up slightly, still below three million

WWE RAW Ratings are in for May 15, 2017.

Last night’s episode drew 2.75 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up slightly from last week’s pre-taped show that drew 2.70 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

The NBA Playoffs once again dominated the night on cable.

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 2.884 (up from 2.827 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 2.724 (down from 2.845 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.645 (up from 2.417 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt in Newark, averaged a 0.97 rating. This is up from last week’s show that drew a 0.93 rating.