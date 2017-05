Rusev on why he missed Smackdown Live

Rusev, who was advertised to appear on Smackdown Live last night to address Shane McMahon and the WWE Championship, issued the following tweet explaining why he didn’t make an appearance on the show in Manchester.

Sorry #SmackDownLIVE I had to make the @PredsNHL game. See you when I see you. — Rusev The Ruler (@RusevBUL) May 17, 2017

Post-Smackdown Live videos

WWE posted these videos following last night’s Smackdown Live in Manchester.