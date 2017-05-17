5/16 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Viewers down before Backlash PPV

The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for May 16, 2017.

Last night’s episode in Manchester drew 2.18 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s pre-taped show from London that drew 2.35 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 4 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, down from No. 3.

Once again, the NBA Playoffs won the night on cable on Thursday.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Randy Orton vs. Baron Corbin, averaged a 0.68 among adults 18-49 on Tuesday night. This is down from last week’s 0.74 rating.