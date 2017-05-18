Strong vs. Young added to NXT TakeOver, WWE UK Championship

Strong vs. Young added to NXT TakeOver

WWE.com is reporting that Roderick Strong vs. Eric Young has been officially added to the card for NXT TakeOver: Chicago this Saturday night (May 20).

The updated card is as follows:

NXT Championship Match

​Bobby Roode (c) vs. Hideo Itami

NXT Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Asuka (c) vs. Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross

NXT Tag Team Championships – Ladder Match

The Authors of Pain (c) vs. #DIY

WWE United Kingdom Championship Match

Tyler Bate (c) vs. Pete Dunne

Roderick Strong vs. Eric Young

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of NXT TakeOver: Chicago this Saturday night.

WWE UK Championship

WWE has added a video promoting tomorrow’s United Kingdom Championship Special that airs on WWE Network starting at 3:00 p.m. ET (2:00 CT).