Strong vs. Young added to NXT TakeOver, WWE UK Championship

Strong vs. Young added to NXT TakeOver
WWE.com is reporting that Roderick Strong vs. Eric Young has been officially added to the card for NXT TakeOver: Chicago this Saturday night (May 20).
The updated card is as follows:
NXT Championship Match
Bobby Roode (c) vs. Hideo Itami
NXT Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Asuka (c) vs. Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross
NXT Tag Team Championships – Ladder Match
The Authors of Pain (c) vs. #DIY
WWE United Kingdom Championship Match
Tyler Bate (c) vs. Pete Dunne
Roderick Strong vs. Eric Young
Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of NXT TakeOver: Chicago this Saturday night.
WWE UK Championship
WWE has added a video promoting tomorrow’s United Kingdom Championship Special that airs on WWE Network starting at 3:00 p.m. ET (2:00 CT).