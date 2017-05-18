John Cena being advertised for Smackdown Live taping on July 4

WWE.com is currently advertising John Cena for the upcoming Smackdown Live taping on July 4 in Phoenix, Arizona. Cena has been off WWE television since WrestleMania 33 in Orlando after a tag team win over The Miz and Maryse tagging with Nikki Bella.

No word at this time if this will be the start of more appearances by Cena for the company after taking time off following WrestleMania to work on a series of TV and movie projects.

WWE is holding back-to-back TV tapings in Phoenix on July 3 and 4 this year.