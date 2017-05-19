Preview for the WWE United Kingdom Championship Special today

The WWE United Kingdom Championship Special will air today on the WWE Network starting at 3:00 p.m. Eastern (2:00 CT) in matches taped from Norwich, England.

Current WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate, Mark Andrews, Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, Wolfgang, Joseph Conners and Dan Moloney will all be in action. Also, current WWE Cruiserweight division stars The Brian Kendrick, TJP and Rich Swann are also scheduled.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and Nigel McGuinness will call the action for today.

WWE has posted the following clips on Friday to promote the special.