Bobby Roode vs. Hideo Itami headlines NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Bobby Roode defending the NXT Championship against Hideo Itami will headline tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Chicago special airing live on the WWE Network.

One match that could be in question is The Authors of Pain defending the NXT Tag Team Championships against #DIY in a ladder match. As reported earlier, Tommaso Ciampa suffered an injury to his leg at an NXT live event in Kentucky on Thursday.

During a conference call with media on Friday, Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed reports of the injury to Ciampa and noted that the match was still on. Triple H did add that if Ciampa’s ankle worsens over the next two days, they would come up with an alternative.

Here is the scheduled card for tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

NXT Championship

Bobby Roode (c) vs. Hideo Itami

NXT Women’s Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross

NXT Tag Team Championships – Ladder Match

The Authors of Pain (c’s) vs. #DIY

WWE United Kingdom Championship

Tyler Bate (c) vs. Pete Dunne

Roderick Strong vs. Eric Young

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of NXT TakeOver: Chicago tonight.