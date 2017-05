NXT TV tapings tonight at Full Sail

WWE is set to tape NXT TV later tonight at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida for future episodes to air on WWE Network. Wrestleview.com will have a spoiler report from the tapings later tonight. If you are going to the tapings and would like to send us a live report, you can do so by e-mailing either [email protected] or [email protected]

Post-5/24 NXT videos

WWE posted the following videos from after last night’s 5/24 episode of WWE NXT.