What happened after NXT TakeOver: Chicago

After last night’s NXT TakeOver: Chicago special went off the air on WWE Network, Johnny Gargano was loaded onto a stretcher in the arena and put in an ambulance.

WWE has posted footage of Gargano after the show along with Tommaso Ciampa’s attack on Gargano following last night’s tag team main event.

New backstage videos

WWE posted the following videos following last night’s NXT TakeOver special.