Early 5/22 WWE RAW preview, Post-WWE Backlash videos

Early 5/22 WWE RAW preview

WWE RAW is live tonight from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Nothing is advertised for tonight’s show as of this writing. The WWE.com preview for tonight does list continuations in the Ambrose-Miz, Goldust-Truth, Bayley-Bliss rivalries, as well as more with the five guys competing in the Extreme Rules PPV No. 1 Contenders main event.

Post-WWE Backlash videos

WWE posted the following videos ater last night’s Backlash PPV.