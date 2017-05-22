WWE stars and wrestling Industry reacts to the WWE Backlash PPV

Backlash from Chicago is officially in the books and on this show we saw the main roster in ring debut of Shinsuke Nakamura, a very different style of match in Breezango vs The Usos, Kevin Owens defended his United States championship against AJ Styles and easily the biggest story of the night, Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

Here are some of the reactions and comments from personalities within the wrestling industry following Backlash on Sunday night.

Thank you all again.I felt my best is yet to come. See you at #WWEYpsilanti tonight. — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) May 22, 2017

☺️☺️☺️😘😘😘 — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) May 22, 2017

Shut up. Nobody cares about your opinion. You can't even grow hair. https://t.co/BxROfsk7j6 — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) May 22, 2017

Maharaja Era Begins #Repost @wwe (@get_repost) ・・・ And the NEW #WWE Champion… @jindermahal! #WWEBacklash @wwenetwork #WWEChampionship A post shared by The Maharaja (@jindermahal) on May 21, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Yes we're okay. Yes, a country of a BILLION people are celebrating! And yes, there is a NEW @WWE Champion, @JinderMahal! #JaiHind 🇮🇳 — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) May 22, 2017

Damn — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 22, 2017

What's possible is done. What "seems"impossible will be done. Congrats to new WWE Champ @JinderMahal ! If you're not inspired now… — Tom Prichard (@drtomprichard) May 22, 2017

Congrats to the New @WWE Champion @JinderMahal on your victory tonight Proving That Anything is possible when the Goal is Made Possible 💯👍🏽 — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 22, 2017

Oh ok @JinderMahal…I see you! Big congratulations!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 ☺️ — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) May 22, 2017

Congrats to the NEW @WWE Champion @JinderMahal. Enjoy this moment fella cause you worked ure ass off to get it. #WellDeserved #champ pic.twitter.com/MN40cLMNXn — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 22, 2017

That was amazing wow…..#Backlash……just wow — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) May 22, 2017

Why @JinderMahal ?? Because its a Fkn BUSINESS that caters to a WORLDWIDE audience. (ps…Congrats Jinder. Great job!!) — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 22, 2017

A profession that has a 99% failure rate why do we not celebrate a Persons [email protected] has earned his achievement & Congratulations — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) May 22, 2017