WWE stars and wrestling Industry reacts to the WWE Backlash PPV

Backlash from Chicago is officially in the books and on this show we saw the main roster in ring debut of Shinsuke Nakamura, a very different style of match in Breezango vs The Usos, Kevin Owens defended his United States championship against AJ Styles and easily the biggest story of the night, Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.
Here are some of the reactions and comments from personalities within the wrestling industry following Backlash on Sunday night.
Chicago…I will be back.#wwebacklash #DramaKing https://t.co/PGJaAELBKi
Thank you all again.I felt my best is yet to come. See you at #WWEYpsilanti tonight.
CANT TOUCH US!! #WweBackLash #AndStill
WELL YOU ABOUT TO STAY WOKE THEN…..#PlzRunUp #WeRunDis #DayOneIsh https://t.co/EBuHuSvtjN
Back to the drawing board ladies #RoyalGlowFire #powertuffgirls #WWEBackLash pic.twitter.com/hMYNdCxAn6
Victorious! AGAIN!!!!!! 🐐🐐🐐🐐 #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/O99sJhamz3
Now what did we all learn tonight @WWEUniverse? We learned that I'm the #MichaelJordon of sports entertainment #Duh @Jumpman23 #WWEBacklash
☺️☺️☺️😘😘😘
Shut up. Nobody cares about your opinion. You can't even grow hair. https://t.co/BxROfsk7j6
Haha thanks Chicago! https://t.co/wm6ySF50wQ
Yes we're okay.
Yes, a country of a BILLION people are celebrating!
And yes, there is a NEW @WWE Champion, @JinderMahal! #JaiHind 🇮🇳
#SDLive truly is the land of opportunity, congratulations @JinderMahal #WWEBacklash
Wow #ILuvSmackdownLive https://t.co/V9qM8ZpE8x
Damn
Congratulations to @JinderMahal on becoming the NEW @WWE Champion! What a difference a year can make! @SinghBrosWWE & @WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/DzOgKyLFyR
What's possible is done. What "seems"impossible will be done. Congrats to new WWE Champ @JinderMahal ! If you're not inspired now…
Wow! The Maharaja! Congratulations @JinderMahal!
Congrats to the New @WWE Champion @JinderMahal on your victory tonight Proving That Anything is possible when the Goal is Made Possible 💯👍🏽
Fact:
If you drive the #GoodBrothers while they #Brother you have a good chance you'll be #WWE Champion.#AjStyles#JinderMahal
Who's next?
Oh ok @JinderMahal…I see you! Big congratulations!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 ☺️
Congrats to the NEW @WWE Champion @JinderMahal. Enjoy this moment fella cause you worked ure ass off to get it. #WellDeserved #champ pic.twitter.com/MN40cLMNXn
Congrats @JinderMahal! Gotta do what you gotta do! #ANDNEW #WWEBacklash
That was amazing wow…..#Backlash……just wow
.@JinderMahal has shocked the @WWEUniverse!! #WWEChampionship #WWEBacklash
DON'T HINDER JINDER! @JinderMahal #WWEBacklash
Why @JinderMahal ??
Because its a Fkn BUSINESS that caters to a WORLDWIDE audience.
(ps…Congrats Jinder. Great job!!)
Congrats to @JinderMahal for becoming the #NewWWEChampion!
@ClintTheBoxer @JinderMahal No. I would not Hinder Jinder.
A profession that has a 99% failure rate why do we not celebrate a Persons [email protected] has earned his achievement & Congratulations
Just heard the news. Congrats @JinderMahal !!!!!!!
Congrats to @JinderMahal the new #WWEChampion – brother took no short cuts! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/PIrgvASP0f
Congrats @JinderMahal. Top lad. 👊🏼
@JinderMahal you deserve every piece of this! Such a hardworking man! Congrats #beastmode #wwe #Backlash
