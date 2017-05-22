New match set for RAW tonight, Stipulation added to Extreme Rules

New match set for RAW tonight

Just announced for RAW tonight in Grand Rapids is Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson.

Stipulation added to Extreme Rules

WWE has announced that the originally announced WWE Cruiserweight Championship match at Extreme Rules featuring Neville defending against Austin Aries will now have the added stipulation of a Submission match in two weeks.

