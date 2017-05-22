New match set for RAW tonight, Stipulation added to Extreme Rules

New match set for RAW tonight
Just announced for RAW tonight in Grand Rapids is Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson.
Our live coverage of RAW will start in the next 15 minutes at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).
BREAKING: @FinnBalor will be in action TONIGHT on #RAW when he goes one-on-one with former #TagTeamChampion @KarlAndersonWWE!
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2017
Stipulation added to Extreme Rules
WWE has announced that the originally announced WWE Cruiserweight Championship match at Extreme Rules featuring Neville defending against Austin Aries will now have the added stipulation of a Submission match in two weeks.
You can check out the official announcement below.
EXCLUSIVE: @AustinAries will meet @WWENeville in a #SubmissionMatch at #ExtremeRules, and the #KingOfTheCruiserweights has some thoughts… pic.twitter.com/Bry6k6h7xj
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2017