WWE announces three Backlash rematches for Smackdown Live

WWE.com has announced three Backlash rematches from last night’s PPV in Chicago for the upcoming Smackdown Live taping in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 13.

This includes Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton (in what will be Mahal’s first likely title defense), Kevin Owens defending the WWE United States Championship against AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler.

The article notes this will be WWE’s last event in New Orleans before WrestleMania 34 next year on April 8 inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.