WWE announces three Backlash rematches for Smackdown Live

By
Adam Martin
-
3

WWE.com has announced three Backlash rematches from last night’s PPV in Chicago for the upcoming Smackdown Live taping in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 13.

This includes Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton (in what will be Mahal’s first likely title defense), Kevin Owens defending the WWE United States Championship against AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler.

The article notes this will be WWE’s last event in New Orleans before WrestleMania 34 next year on April 8 inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

  • unknown

    2-day reign like Christian?

  • Al79

    Well that’s already a good 15 minutes of the show just with Orton and Nakamura’s entrances.

  • gtafan4life

    So WHY did I waste time watching if they are going to redo half the show?