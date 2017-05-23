New stipulation added to RAW Tag Team Titles match at Extreme Rules

Following last night’s RAW episode in Grand Rapids, a new stipulation has been announced for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships match at Extreme Rules.
The Hardy Boyz will now defend the tag team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro in a Steel Cage match in two weeks live in Baltimore, Maryland.
#TwistOfFate spells the end for @WWESheamus…
Now it's STIPULATION TIME for The #HardyBoyz!
As reported earlier, Neville defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Austin Aries will now be contested under submission rules.
Here is the updated card for Extreme Rules in two weeks on WWE Network.
Fatal 5-Way Match
Winner faces Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe
WWE Intercontinental Championship
If Ambrose is disqualified, he loses the championship
Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships
Steel Cage Match
The Hardy Boyz (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Submission Match
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Kendo Stick on a Pole Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley