New stipulation added to RAW Tag Team Titles match at Extreme Rules

Following last night’s RAW episode in Grand Rapids, a new stipulation has been announced for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships match at Extreme Rules.

The Hardy Boyz will now defend the tag team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro in a Steel Cage match in two weeks live in Baltimore, Maryland.

As reported earlier, Neville defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Austin Aries will now be contested under submission rules.

Here is the updated card for Extreme Rules in two weeks on WWE Network.

Fatal 5-Way Match

Winner faces Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Intercontinental Championship

If Ambrose is disqualified, he loses the championship

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

Steel Cage Match

The Hardy Boyz (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Submission Match

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Kendo Stick on a Pole Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley