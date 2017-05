Matches set for the Memorial Day RAW

As announced on last night’s 5/22 episode of WWE RAW, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe in a triple threat match for next week’s 5/29 Memorial Day episode of RAW.

Next week’s episode will be the go home show for Extreme Rules in two weeks.

Post-5/22 RAW videos

WWE posted the following videos after last nights 5/22 episode of RAW.