Mae Young Classic officially announced, will be taped in July

Paul “Triple H” Levesque officially announced that the already announced WWE Women’s Tournament will be now be called the Mae Young Classic.

The tournament, which was announced back in April as featuring 32 women’s wrestlers from 17 countries, will be taped on July 13 and 14 at Full Sail University.

It was also revealed on Sunday that WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross will be part of the commentary team for the special that will air on the WWE Network.

You can check out the official logo that Triple H tweeted out below.