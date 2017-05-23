Braun Strowman post-surgery photo, Heyman discusses WWE reach

Braun Strowman post surgery photo

After feuding with Roman Reigns, it was revealed that Braun Strowman would need legitimate surgery for what is claimed to be a shattered elbow. It was reported by WWE that Strowman is expected to be out for six months. Strowman took to social media to reveal the after effects of his surgery.

This is what a shattered elbow looks like!!!! This pain is nothing compared to what I'm going to unleash as soon as I'm healed!!!! #ImNotFinishedWithYou A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on May 22, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

Heyman discusses WWE reach

In addition to out of character thoughts on Finn Balor, Paul Heyman also discussed his thoughts on the reach of WWE. After his appearance on Raw, he was receiving messages from all over the world, including places as far away as Australia and he credits this to the the presentation of WWE and how they distribute their content.