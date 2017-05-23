WWE announces names for “Money in the Bank” ladder match on June 18

During the opening segment of tonight’s Smackdown Live in Toledo, Shane McMahon confirmed the names of who will be involved in the upcoming “Money in the Bank” ladder match in four weeks on June 18 in St. Louis.

Set for the ladder match to determine who will win a briefcase to earn a shot at the WWE Championship includes AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens.

It was also announced that Jinder Mahal will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Money in the Bank as well in a rematch from Backlash.