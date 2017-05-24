5/23 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Viewers up following Backlash PPV

The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for May 23, 2017.

Last night’s episode in Toledo drew 2.33 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.18 million viewers and was a bump in viewers following Backlash on Sunday. WWE came in at No. 3 for the night on cable.

Once again, the NBA Playoffs won the night on cable on Thursday.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler, averaged a 0.80 among adults 18-49. This is up from last week’s 0.68 rating.