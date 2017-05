Asuka added to WWE shows in Japan

NXT Women’s Champion Asuka has been added to the WWE live events in Japan on June 30 and July 1 at the Ryugoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Asuka will be replacing Mickie James on the cards, teaming with Bayley and Sasha Banks against Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma.

WWE PSA on seatbelts

WWE posted the following PSA video on Thursday featuring WWE US Champion Kevin Owens for the new “Click It or Ticket” campaign for wearing seatbelts while driving.