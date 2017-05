Brie Bella talks returning to WWE

In a new video on the Bella Twins YouTube channel, former WWE star Brie Bella talks about getting back into shape after the birth of her daughter earlier this month and wanting to make a return to WWE.

New Day Network special

WWE has posted the “The New Day’s Fantastic Ride” WWE Network special that aired earlier this week onto their YouTube channel on Friday that showcases the New Day as hosts of Wrestlemania 33 and their Final Fantasy-themed attire.