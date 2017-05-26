June 6th NXT Manchester live event canceled over terrorist attack

As a result of the terrorist incident that took place in the Manchester Arena during a concert on Monday the 22nd of May, WWE has decided to cancel the planned NXT live event for June 6th out of respect for those affected by the events of Monday.

“Out of respect for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy, WWE is cancelling the NXT event on Tuesday, June 6, at the Manchester Arena. WWE is giving fans who purchased tickets to the show a full refund and offering them the option to receive a free ticket at point of purchase to the NXT show on Wednesday, June 7, at First Direct Arena in Leeds.

Our Superstars will be in Manchester on June 6 visiting with those affected by the tragedy, and WWE is making a donation to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. We look forward to returning to the Manchester Arena on Monday, November 6, for Raw and Tuesday, November 7, for SmackDown LIVE.”