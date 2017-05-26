The Rock on critics of new Baywatch movie, Mae Young Classic tickets

The Rock on critics of new Baywatch movie

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted the following on Twitter on Friday in response to critics of his new movie, Baywtach, that was released in theaters this week and has seen negative reviews.

Oh boy, critics had their venom & knives ready 😂. Fans LOVE the movie. Huge positive scores. Big disconnect w/ critics & people. #Baywatch🔥 https://t.co/K0AQPf6F0S — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2017

Mae Young Classic tickets

WWE COO Triple H posted the following on Twitter on Friday, noting that tickets for the Mae Young Classic tournament tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida on July 13 and 14 went on-sale earlier today and that tickets are going fast.